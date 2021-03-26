Prelude Capital Management LLC Purchases 2,023 Shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) by 488.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,023 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sempra Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 166,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,796 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $793,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 9.9% during the third quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,583 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $660,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Sempra Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp boosted its position in shares of Sempra Energy by 21.4% in the third quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 34,836 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,130 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SRE opened at $130.98 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $101.18 and a twelve month high of $137.47. The company has a market cap of $39.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $124.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.26.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.35. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 34.85%. The firm had revenue of $3.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 7.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. This is an increase from Sempra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 24th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.65%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Sempra Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $144.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Mizuho upped their price objective on Sempra Energy from $119.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sempra Energy from $159.00 to $149.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $143.00 to $141.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $142.58.

Sempra Energy Company Profile

Sempra Energy operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.4 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

