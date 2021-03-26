Brown Advisory Inc. Makes New $370,000 Investment in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 2,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 2,973 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,497 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 180 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Enphase Energy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 24,262 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,257,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 8,833 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.23, for a total value of $1,565,472.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 294,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,144,610.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mandy Yang sold 7,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.72, for a total transaction of $1,222,177.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 104,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,659,275.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 221,438 shares of company stock worth $39,087,638. 7.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:ENPH opened at $148.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.44. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.55 and a fifty-two week high of $229.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $174.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.83.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $254.21 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 30.06%. Enphase Energy’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ENPH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Enphase Energy from $245.00 to $212.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Truist began coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upgraded Enphase Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James upgraded Enphase Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Enphase Energy from $93.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Featured Article: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENPH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH).

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.