Wolfe Research Initiates Coverage on Masco (NYSE:MAS)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Masco (NYSE:MAS) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a peer perform rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Loop Capital lowered shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays cut shares of Masco from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Masco from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Masco in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a market perform rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $60.55.

MAS opened at $58.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $55.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.01. Masco has a 52 week low of $32.01 and a 52 week high of $60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The construction company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 21.27% and a return on equity of 1,966.88%. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Masco will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Masco announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, February 9th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to purchase up to 13.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 7,615 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.21, for a total value of $428,039.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,505,319.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keith J. Allman sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.20, for a total transaction of $348,087.60. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,075 shares of company stock worth $2,452,777. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $268,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in Masco by 19.4% in the 4th quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 422,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $23,062,000 after buying an additional 68,726 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Masco by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 836,175 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $45,934,000 after buying an additional 352,154 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tealwood Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Masco in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

About Masco

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Plumbing Products and Decorative Architectural Products. The Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

