BTIG Research Begins Coverage on Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF)

BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $9.50 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Leaf Group in a report on Thursday, January 7th.

Shares of Leaf Group stock opened at $6.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $245.59 million, a PE ratio of -15.59 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Leaf Group has a 1 year low of $1.03 and a 1 year high of $8.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.44.

Leaf Group (NYSE:LEAF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $64.97 million during the quarter. Leaf Group had a negative return on equity of 25.95% and a negative net margin of 5.98%.

In related news, EVP Adam F. Wergeles sold 5,000 shares of Leaf Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $35,000.00. 11.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Leaf Group by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,698,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,900,000 after buying an additional 137,128 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Leaf Group during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in Leaf Group by 85.6% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 104,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 48,373 shares during the period. AWM Investment Company Inc. purchased a new position in Leaf Group during the 4th quarter valued at $4,322,000. Finally, VIEX Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Leaf Group during the 4th quarter valued at $10,749,000. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Leaf Group Company Profile

Leaf Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified consumer internet company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Marketplaces and Media. The Marketplaces segment offers Society6.com, which provides artists with an online commerce platform to feature and sell their original art and designs on consumer products in the home dÃ©cor, accessories, and apparel categories; and Deny Designs, a made-to-order home dÃ©cor brand.

