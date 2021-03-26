Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Casey’s General Stores, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CASY)

Casey’s General Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Casey’s General Stores in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Fishbein now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $2.93 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.04. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Casey’s General Stores’ Q3 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.20 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $3.31 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.92 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.04 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $225.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $220.00 to $217.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Northcoast Research lowered Casey’s General Stores from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Casey’s General Stores from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.10.

NASDAQ:CASY opened at $211.93 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $204.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $187.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Casey’s General Stores has a 12 month low of $117.25 and a 12 month high of $213.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.03 and a beta of 0.88.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 19.21% and a net margin of 3.92%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CASY. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $54,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the third quarter worth approximately $80,000. Institutional investors own 83.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, SVP Brian Joseph Johnson sold 3,000 shares of Casey’s General Stores stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.19, for a total value of $531,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,089 shares in the company, valued at $3,027,999.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Casey’s General Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.15%.

About Casey's General Stores

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. The company's stores offer a selection of food, including freshly prepared foods, such as pizza, donuts, and sandwiches; beverages, tobacco, and nicotine products; health and beauty aids; automotive products; and other nonfood items.

