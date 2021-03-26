William Blair Weighs in on Chewy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSE:CHWY)

Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) – Analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Chewy in a report released on Tuesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst D. Carden forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. William Blair also issued estimates for Chewy’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.14) EPS.

Get Chewy alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on CHWY. Wedbush increased their price objective on Chewy from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chewy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $104.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Chewy from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.37.

NYSE CHWY opened at $79.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -183.81 and a beta of 0.26. Chewy has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $120.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.10.

In related news, CEO Sumit Singh sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.82, for a total value of $11,738,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 241,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,602,596.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 11,422 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.00, for a total transaction of $1,039,402.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 22,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,078,986. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 362,082 shares of company stock worth $36,453,004. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CHWY. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Chewy by 243.7% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in Chewy in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.55% of the company’s stock.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure-play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

See Also: What is the Gross Domestic Product (GDP)?

Receive News & Ratings for Chewy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chewy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.