Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) to Issue Interim Dividend of $0.02

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX:ECF) declared a interim dividend on Thursday, March 25th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0248 per share on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 29th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.91.

Get Elanor Commercial Property Fund alerts:

Elanor Commercial Property Fund Company Profile

Elanor Commercial Property Fund (ASX: ECF) is an externally managed real estate investment trust that invests in Australian commercial office assets. It was listed on the ASX in 2019 and currently owns 7 office assets with a combined valuation of $374 million.

Read More: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Elanor Commercial Property Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanor Commercial Property Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.