Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Craig Hallum

Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies (NYSE:AEVA) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on AEVA. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Aeva Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on Aeva Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of Aeva Technologies stock opened at $12.36 on Tuesday. Aeva Technologies has a 52-week low of $9.37 and a 52-week high of $21.83.

AEVA, INC. operates as a machine vision company engages in development of optical-based sensors for the automotive industry. It builds lidar, a laser guidance sensor that are expected to be a key component of self-driving vehicles. The company was incorporated in 2016 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

