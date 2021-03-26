Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $100.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a sector outperform rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $71.39.

FANG opened at $73.80 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company has a market cap of $11.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.74, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $22.00 and a 52-week high of $88.75. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.03.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.65 million. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 135.48% and a positive return on equity of 5.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.93 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 23.09%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FANG. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 332.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,305,623 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,450 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 57.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,290,109 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $68,978,000 after buying an additional 832,808 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 131.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,028,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $49,757,000 after buying an additional 583,073 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,027,859 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,959,000 after buying an additional 493,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Diamondback Energy by 24,258.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 484,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $23,425,000 after buying an additional 482,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

