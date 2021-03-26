Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Upgraded by DNB Markets to Hold

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) was upgraded by DNB Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on PANDY. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Friday, February 5th. HSBC downgraded Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Danske downgraded Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Pandora A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pandora A/S has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:PANDY opened at $26.09 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.70. Pandora A/S has a 52-week low of $7.31 and a 52-week high of $28.15.

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company's jewelry material includes silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

