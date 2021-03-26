Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) Earns Market Perform Rating from Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen began coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “market perform” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CLNE. Lake Street Capital raised their price objective on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $9.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Clean Energy Fuels has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE opened at $13.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market cap of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.06 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels has a 52 week low of $1.58 and a 52 week high of $19.79. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.41.

In other Clean Energy Fuels news, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 11,756 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.99, for a total value of $152,710.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $1,455,993.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 325,330 shares of company stock worth $3,312,205 in the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLNE. GWM Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 11,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,091 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 40.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,830 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 28.6% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 6,345 shares in the last quarter. 30.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

