Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) PT Raised to $90.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) had its price objective lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $90.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

ALK has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $43.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $58.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Alaska Air Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.07.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

Shares of ALK opened at $67.75 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.03 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.06. Alaska Air Group has a fifty-two week low of $23.39 and a fifty-two week high of $73.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $63.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.18.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.91) by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $808.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $813.37 million. Alaska Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.96% and a negative return on equity of 19.39%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 63.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group will post -10.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Benito Minicucci sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.95, for a total transaction of $529,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 95,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,078,328.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bradley D. Tilden sold 23,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.82, for a total transaction of $1,560,915.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 181,153 shares in the company, valued at $12,104,643.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,023 shares of company stock worth $3,016,066 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 193.1% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 389,300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,243,000 after purchasing an additional 256,490 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP grew its position in Alaska Air Group by 67.4% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 40,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the last quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alaska Air Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 252,253 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after acquiring an additional 7,348 shares during the period. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $405,000. 73.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It has a network of approximately 1,300 daily flights to 115 destinations across the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Costa Rica.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.