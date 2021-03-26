Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) Price Target Increased to $55.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) had its price target raised by HC Wainwright from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on BHC. TheStreet raised shares of Bausch Health Companies from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $32.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a buy rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Sunday, March 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Bausch Health Companies from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.23.

Shares of BHC opened at $31.10 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies has a fifty-two week low of $12.97 and a fifty-two week high of $34.80. The company has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.16, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 23.92% and a positive return on equity of 173.20%. Equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies will post 3.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Bausch Health Companies by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 493 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 38.8% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. 62.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

