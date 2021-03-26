Jefferies Group LLC Acquires Shares of 11,150 Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 11,150 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PEG. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.55% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PEG. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $72.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $66.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Public Service Enterprise Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group stock opened at $59.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.48 and a 200-day moving average of $57.29. The company has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated has a one year low of $40.49 and a one year high of $62.15.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 19.74% and a return on equity of 11.30%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.20%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

