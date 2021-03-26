Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Sells 68 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $667,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Biogen by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd lifted its stake in Biogen by 550.7% in the 4th quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd now owns 10,983 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,295 shares during the last quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Biogen by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen during the fourth quarter worth $3,059,000. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its holdings in Biogen by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 7,821 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB stock opened at $273.97 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $270.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.41. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $8.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BIIB. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of Biogen from $278.00 to $268.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Biogen from $249.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Biogen from $388.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Biogen has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $304.47.

About Biogen

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

