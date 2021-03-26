VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Stake Boosted by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 70,220 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,469 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $4,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 135.6% in the fourth quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Proequities Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 174.9% during the fourth quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 1,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA HYD opened at $61.91 on Friday. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.04 and a fifty-two week high of $62.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.03.

