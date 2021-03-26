Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.50 Per Share

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Tandem Group’s previous dividend of $3.12. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of Tandem Group stock opened at GBX 616.30 ($8.05) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 528.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 487.51. The company has a market capitalization of £31.15 million and a PE ratio of 10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Tandem Group has a 52 week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 680 ($8.88).
