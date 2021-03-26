Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) Raises Dividend to GBX 5.50 Per Share

Tandem Group plc (LON:TND) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 25th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of GBX 5.50 ($0.07) per share on Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This is a boost from Tandem Group’s previous dividend of $3.12. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

Shares of Tandem Group stock opened at GBX 616.30 ($8.05) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 528.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 487.51. The company has a market capitalization of £31.15 million and a PE ratio of 10.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.77. Tandem Group has a 52 week low of GBX 125 ($1.63) and a 52 week high of GBX 680 ($8.88).

About Tandem Group

Tandem Group plc designs, develops, distributes, and retails sports, leisure, and mobility products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers bicycles and accessories under the Boss, British Eagle, Claud Butler, Dawes, Elswick, Exile, Explorer, Falcon, Pulse, Squish, Townsend, and Zombie brands; football training products under the Kickmaster and Strike brands; golf products under the Ben Sayers and Pro Rider brands; and garden and camping products under the Airwave and Airwave Four Seasons brands.

