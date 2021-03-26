11,895 Shares in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) Bought by Prelude Capital Management LLC

Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,895 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in JNPR. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.8% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 199,611 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after purchasing an additional 27,274 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Juniper Networks by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 120,387 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,588,000 after buying an additional 36,228 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its stake in Juniper Networks by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 57,469 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 4,503 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 63,232 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,359,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 55.8% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 47,834 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after acquiring an additional 17,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Juniper Networks stock opened at $25.04 on Friday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $27.83. The stock has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $24.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.02.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 8.92% and a return on equity of 8.30%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 6,215 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $155,685.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 151,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,783,852.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total transaction of $247,500.00. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JNPR. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Juniper Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.06.

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; and NorthStar controllers.

