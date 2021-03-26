Prelude Capital Management LLC Has $256,000 Stock Holdings in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT) by 342.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,248 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,287 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC’s holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $256,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BWX Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BWX Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in BWX Technologies by 158.5% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,050 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in BWX Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:BWXT opened at $64.28 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.26 and a twelve month high of $65.76. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.39.

BWX Technologies (NYSE:BWXT) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. BWX Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 61.50%. The business had revenue of $557.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $496.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that BWX Technologies, Inc. will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from BWX Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. BWX Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 32.06%.

In related news, CFO David S. Black sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.09, for a total transaction of $61,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,518,644.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 3,600 shares of company stock worth $211,727 in the last quarter. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BWXT shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BWX Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet raised shares of BWX Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. BWX Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.80.

BWX Technologies Profile

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. Its Nuclear Operations Group segment offers nuclear components, reactors, assemblies, and fuel for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; close-tolerance equipment for nuclear applications; research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

