Janus Henderson Group PLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its position in Seagate Technology plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 13.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,946,789 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 298,330 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.82% of Seagate Technology worth $121,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in Seagate Technology by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 24,644 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $1,531,000 after buying an additional 11,243 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 177.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 53,647 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $3,361,000 after acquiring an additional 34,300 shares in the last quarter. TCW Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Seagate Technology by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 86,596 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $5,383,000 after purchasing an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Seagate Technology by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 76,198 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $3,754,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.0% during the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 13,900 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on STX. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Cowen raised shares of Seagate Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Bank of America raised Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Seagate Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.46.

NASDAQ:STX opened at $72.98 on Friday. Seagate Technology plc has a twelve month low of $43.53 and a twelve month high of $78.04. The company has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.44.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The data storage provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.16. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 65.10%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Seagate Technology plc will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 24th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.67%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.64%.

In other news, SVP Katherine Schuelke sold 4,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total value of $331,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.78, for a total transaction of $727,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,715,858 shares of company stock worth $288,232,527 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Profile

Seagate Technology plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers hard disk and solid state drives, including serial advanced technology attachment, serial attached SCSI, and non-volatile memory express products; solid state hybrid drives; and storage subsystems.

