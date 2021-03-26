Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its holdings in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 21.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,375,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 382,009 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in GATX were worth $114,414,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in GATX by 21.9% in the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,236,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,581,000 after buying an additional 401,795 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of GATX by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $137,592,000 after acquiring an additional 233,111 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of GATX by 58.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 194,966 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,428,000 after purchasing an additional 72,274 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in GATX by 71.7% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 155,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,957,000 after purchasing an additional 65,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in GATX in the 3rd quarter worth about $3,576,000.

Shares of NYSE GATX opened at $90.38 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.25 and a 200-day moving average of $81.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 4.22, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. GATX Co. has a 12 month low of $51.30 and a 12 month high of $101.34.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $301.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.36 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that GATX Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. GATX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.30%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their price target on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. GATX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.60.

In other GATX news, SVP Paul F. Titterton sold 9,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.14, for a total transaction of $896,270.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,455 shares in the company, valued at $1,773,128.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 29,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total value of $2,843,862.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 185,522 shares in the company, valued at $17,945,543.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

