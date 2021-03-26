FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) Stock Price Down 0.9%

FNCB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNCB) shares were down 0.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $7.41 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 23,525 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 24% from the average daily volume of 30,877 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.50.

Separately, TheStreet raised FNCB Bancorp from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 29th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $13.66 million for the quarter. FNCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 24.88%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from FNCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNCB. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 892,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,712,000 after purchasing an additional 65,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 49,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of FNCB Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $112,000. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 21.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 20,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FNCB Bancorp by 215.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after buying an additional 35,175 shares during the last quarter. 17.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FNCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNCB)

FNCB Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for FNCB Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, local governments, and municipalities in Northeastern Pennsylvania. It offers checking, savings, and certificate of deposit products; and debit cards. The company also provides 1-4 family residential loans; construction, land acquisition, and development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans; consumer loans, such as secured and unsecured installment loans, lines of credit, overdraft protection loans, auto loans, home equity loans and lines of credit; and state and political subdivision loans.

