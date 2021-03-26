Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) Trading Down 1.9%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SEMHF) fell 1.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $54.83 and last traded at $54.83. 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 1,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.90.

Separately, Kepler Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, December 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Siemens Healthineers has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $56.93 and its 200-day moving average is $49.58.

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company operates through three segments; Imaging, Diagnostics, and Advanced Therapies. The Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

