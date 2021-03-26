Janus Henderson Group PLC Reduces Stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC lowered its stake in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,087,509 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 34,850 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned approximately 0.15% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $101,903,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Collegium Pharmaceutical in the third quarter worth about $581,000. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 53,624 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 14,331 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 41.6% during the fourth quarter. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income now owns 429,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,610,000 after buying an additional 126,184 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 18.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 56,898 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 8,672 shares during the period. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical during the third quarter valued at approximately $775,000.

Several research analysts have issued reports on COLL shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Collegium Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Collegium Pharmaceutical from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Collegium Pharmaceutical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ COLL opened at $24.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.20. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.23 and a 52-week high of $26.91.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.09). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 12.64%. Analysts forecast that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph Ciaffoni sold 64,768 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $1,468,290.56. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 343,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,777,510.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael Thomas Heffernan sold 50,075 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.30, for a total value of $1,266,897.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,078 shares in the company, valued at $179,073.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,123 shares of company stock valued at $3,641,422 in the last three months. 8.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes various products for patients suffering from pain. It provides DETERx platform technology that is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods of abuse and misuse, including chewing, crushing, and injecting.

