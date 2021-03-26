Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC lessened its holdings in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,350,782 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 480,609 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Summit Materials were worth $107,444,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SUM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,356,687 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $187,884,000 after acquiring an additional 278,852 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Summit Materials by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,977,202 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $59,782,000 after buying an additional 29,708 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,735,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,408,000 after acquiring an additional 50,440 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Summit Materials by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,075,452 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $21,596,000 after acquiring an additional 16,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 72.1% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 643,647 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after purchasing an additional 269,727 shares in the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on SUM. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Summit Materials in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Stephens upgraded shares of Summit Materials from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $25.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Summit Materials from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Summit Materials from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Materials has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.92.

SUM stock opened at $27.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.67 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.17. Summit Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $31.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Summit Materials (NYSE:SUM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The construction company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $624.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $510.86 million. Summit Materials had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 6.12%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Summit Materials, Inc. will post 0.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total value of $193,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,979 shares in the company, valued at $386,379.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Summit Materials Company Profile

Summit Materials, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells construction materials and related downstream products for the public infrastructure, residential and nonresidential, and other markets. It operates through three segments: West, East, and Cement. The company's products include aggregates, cement, ready-mix concrete, asphalt paving mixes, and concrete products, as well as plastics components.

