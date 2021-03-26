Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. Lowers Holdings in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lessened its stake in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 42.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,726 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Pinterest by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,437,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,760,000 after buying an additional 141,640 shares during the last quarter. Ma Investment Partnership LP bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $13,180,000. Fort Sheridan Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Invictus RG bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Pinterest by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 93,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 5,624 shares in the last quarter. 58.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Todd R. Morgenfeld sold 63,364 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $4,488,705.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 9,767 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $703,224.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,151,372 shares of company stock valued at $86,265,637 in the last three months.

PINS stock opened at $68.21 on Friday. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52-week low of $13.38 and a 52-week high of $89.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $63.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -106.58 and a beta of 1.40.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $705.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Pinterest had a negative net margin of 26.81% and a negative return on equity of 14.42%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PINS shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Pinterest from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Pinterest from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Pinterest from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Pinterest from $66.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Pinterest presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.89.

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

