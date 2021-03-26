Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Acquired by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,769 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 6,332 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 187.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,474,182 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $189,094,000 after purchasing an additional 7,478,112 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 55.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,466,532 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $100,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,074 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,965,029 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $114,784,000 after purchasing an additional 671,549 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,692,579 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $77,333,000 after purchasing an additional 330,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Vodafone Group by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 2,443,591 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $40,270,000 after buying an additional 177,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VOD opened at $18.80 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Vodafone Group Plc has a 12-month low of $13.00 and a 12-month high of $19.45. The company has a market cap of $50.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.97.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VOD. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Redburn Partners raised Vodafone Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.00.

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

