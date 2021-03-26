1,100 Shares in Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Acquired by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FLS. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flowserve during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Flowserve in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. 98.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Kirk Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $417,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 39,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,663,751.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FLS shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Flowserve from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Flowserve from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Flowserve from $42.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.78.

NYSE:FLS opened at $38.27 on Friday. Flowserve Co. has a twelve month low of $20.86 and a twelve month high of $42.24. The stock has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.45.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53. Flowserve had a return on equity of 14.41% and a net margin of 3.38%. The business had revenue of $985.31 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Flowserve Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

Flowserve Profile

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD).

