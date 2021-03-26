Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $39,000 Investment in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 650 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of WYNN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Wynn Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Manchester Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 344 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Wynn Resorts during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 350 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 69.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Wynn Resorts alerts:

NASDAQ WYNN opened at $128.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.26 and a beta of 2.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $127.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.83. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 12 month low of $46.21 and a 12 month high of $143.88.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.22) by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $686.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. Wynn Resorts had a negative net margin of 25.71% and a negative return on equity of 96.61%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $826,191.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ellen F. Whittemore sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.13, for a total transaction of $270,325.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,938,324.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,573 shares of company stock worth $848,627. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WYNN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $103.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.56.

Wynn Resorts Company Profile

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company's Wynn Palace segment operates 424,000 square feet of casino space with 323 table games, 1,011 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; 14 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

Read More: Understanding Price to Earnings Ratio (PE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WYNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN).

Receive News & Ratings for Wynn Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wynn Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.