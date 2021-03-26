Tompkins Financial Corp Takes $35,000 Position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 964 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 608,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,063,000 after acquiring an additional 41,758 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 9.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 924,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,466,000 after acquiring an additional 329,461 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Tootsie Roll Industries in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Tootsie Roll Industries by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 320,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,515,000 after acquiring an additional 61,906 shares in the last quarter. 24.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Tootsie Roll Industries from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

Tootsie Roll Industries stock opened at $33.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.85 and a beta of -0.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.24 and a 200-day moving average of $31.36. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.99 and a 52 week high of $58.98.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

About Tootsie Roll Industries

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

