Tompkins Financial Corp Sells 1,001 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Tompkins Financial Corp lowered its position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 91.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 90 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,001 shares during the quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 382.9% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,104,396 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,532,000 after purchasing an additional 875,705 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2,205.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 643,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $196,065,000 after purchasing an additional 615,521 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 300.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $155,377,000 after purchasing an additional 382,500 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at $87,026,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,489,573 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,891,661,000 after purchasing an additional 246,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $386.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $373.08.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total transaction of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares in the company, valued at $2,222,124.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Janis G. Pamiljans sold 801 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.80, for a total value of $236,935.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,687,442.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NOC stock opened at $321.19 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $357.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $301.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $306.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.97 and a beta of 0.75.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

See Also: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.