Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Trading 0.9% Higher

Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY)’s stock price traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $194.82 and last traded at $194.82. 6 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $193.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. VTB Capital cut Pao Novatek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Renaissance Capital lowered Pao Novatek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pao Novatek from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $185.88 and a 200 day moving average of $164.29.

PAO NOVATEK, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, production, processing, marketing, and export of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It principally holds interests in reserves located in the Yamal-Nenets Autonomous Region, Western Siberia. The company sells natural gas, stable gas condensate, gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas, crude oil and gas condensate refined products, naphtha, diesel fuel, methanol, and petrol.

