RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) Insider Rivernorth Capital Management, Sells 3,325 Shares

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEARCA:RFM) insider Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.19, for a total value of $73,781.75.

Rivernorth Capital Management, also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 11th, Rivernorth Capital Management, sold 3,186 shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.18, for a total value of $70,665.48.

RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund stock opened at $22.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.26. RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.82 and a twelve month high of $23.60.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.1042 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. This represents a $1.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.67%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $97,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $264,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of RiverNorth Flexible Municipal Income Fund by 75.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 65,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,322,000 after purchasing an additional 28,001 shares during the last quarter.

