STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:SSKN)

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) – Analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of STRATA Skin Sciences in a research note issued on Thursday, March 25th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia anticipates that the medical device company will post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.02) EPS.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The medical device company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.33% and a negative net margin of 17.68%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ SSKN opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.77 million, a PE ratio of -12.64 and a beta of 2.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.15. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 1-year low of $0.80 and a 1-year high of $2.84.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in STRATA Skin Sciences stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock after buying an additional 30,265 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 4.18% of STRATA Skin Sciences worth $2,117,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 24.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States and Asia. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment. Its products include XTRAC excimer laser and VTRAC lamp systems that are used for the treatment of skin disorders, such as psoriasis, vitiligo, atopic dermatitis, and eczema, among others.

