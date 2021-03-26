Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Marc Ferrentino Sells 5,697 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $86,708.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,536.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Marc Ferrentino also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Marc Ferrentino sold 4,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $76,185.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Marc Ferrentino sold 1,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $16,730.00.

Shares of Yext stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $92.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.10 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 63.74% and a negative net margin of 38.54%. The business’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Yext, Inc. will post -0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Yext by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YEXT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist decreased their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.95.

About Yext

Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.

