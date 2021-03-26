Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) Insider Marc Ferrentino Sells 5,697 Shares

Yext, Inc. (NYSE:YEXT) insider Marc Ferrentino sold 5,697 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.22, for a total value of $86,708.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,536.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Marc Ferrentino also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, January 14th, Marc Ferrentino sold 4,500 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total value of $76,185.00.
- On Tuesday, January 12th, Marc Ferrentino sold 1,000 shares of Yext stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.73, for a total value of $16,730.00.
Shares of Yext stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.73 and a beta of 1.68. Yext, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.56 and a 12 month high of $20.90.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Yext by 185.7% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yext in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Yext by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 61,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $974,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares during the period. Weil Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Yext by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Weil Company Inc. now owns 66,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Yext by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 393,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.61% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on YEXT. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Yext in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist decreased their target price on Yext from $23.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Yext from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Yext from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Yext from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Yext currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.95.
About Yext
Yext, Inc, a search experience cloud company, engages in delivering brand-verified answers that puts businesses in control of their facts online. Its Yext platform lets businesses structure the facts about their brands in a database called a Knowledge Graph. The Yext platform leverages the structured data stored in the Knowledge Graph to power direct answers on a business' own website, as well as across its Knowledge Network of approximately 175 third-party maps, apps, search engines, intelligent GPS systems, digital assistants, vertical directories, and social networks.
