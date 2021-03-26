American International Group Inc. Decreases Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

American International Group Inc. lessened its stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 64,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,726 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in FTI Consulting were worth $7,188,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 26,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,954,000 after acquiring an additional 227 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 342.2% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 103,273 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 79,918 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 137.4% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 3,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 1,759 shares during the period. Santori & Peters Inc. acquired a new stake in FTI Consulting during the fourth quarter worth about $254,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in FTI Consulting by 16.1% during the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 8,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.33% of the company’s stock.

Get FTI Consulting alerts:

NYSE FCN opened at $137.99 on Friday. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $94.87 and a 52 week high of $144.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $117.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.19.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $626.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $617.42 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 13.27%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FCN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

In other news, CFO Ajay Sabherwal sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $1,170,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,290 shares in the company, valued at $1,555,860.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.19% of the company’s stock.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. Its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation, transactions, turnaround, restructuring, and bankruptcy services. The company's Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment offers anti-corruption/anti-money laundering investigations and compliance, and data and analytics, as well as compliance, monitoring, and receivership services; cybersecurity, forensic accounting and advisory, and global risk and investigations practice; and construction solutions, dispute advisory, trial, insurance claims, health and environmental solutions, and export controls and sanctions.

Further Reading: How does new data get added to a blockchain?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN).

Receive News & Ratings for FTI Consulting Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FTI Consulting and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.