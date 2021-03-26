Insider Selling: Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Director Sells C$91,759.65 in Stock

Linamar Co. (TSE:LNR) Director Ronald Dale Bennett sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$79.79, for a total transaction of C$91,759.65.

TSE LNR opened at C$74.70 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$74.16 and its 200-day moving average price is C$60.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.94. The stock has a market cap of C$4.85 billion and a PE ratio of 17.49. Linamar Co. has a 12 month low of C$26.27 and a 12 month high of C$91.98.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LNR shares. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Linamar to C$70.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$90.00 to C$95.00 in a report on Thursday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$65.00 to C$95.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$83.00 to C$92.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Linamar from C$84.00 to C$105.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

Linamar Corporation together with its subsidiaries design, develop, and produce engineered products in Canada, Rest of North America, the Asia Pacific, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Transportation and Industrial. The Transportation segment engages in the design, development, and manufacture of precision metallic components, modules, and systems for vehicle and power generation markets.

