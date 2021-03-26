Brokers Issue Forecasts for Tesla, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Tesla in a report released on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Potter expects that the electric vehicle producer will post earnings of $1.39 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Tesla’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.32 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JMP Securities downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, FIX upgraded shares of Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $338.99.

TSLA stock opened at $640.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $725.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.65. The company has a market capitalization of $614.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,285.92, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla has a 1-year low of $89.28 and a 1-year high of $900.40.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share.

In other news, Director Kimbal Musk sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $852.12, for a total transaction of $25,563,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 621,769 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $529,821,800.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $1,097,327.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 70,663 shares of company stock worth $57,326,342. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,552 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,095,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC increased its position in Tesla by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. SNS Financial Group LLC now owns 3,824 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 12 shares during the period. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 1,098 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $775,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the period. WP Advisors LLC increased its position in Tesla by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Consolidated Planning Corp increased its position in Tesla by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 1,311 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

