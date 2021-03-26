American International Group Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC)

American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC) by 12.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 233,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,119 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Hancock Whitney were worth $7,956,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 11,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Cecil W. Knight, Jr. sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.88, for a total value of $94,024.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,528 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,344.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 4,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total transaction of $170,518.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,653.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HWC opened at $41.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $33.86. Hancock Whitney Co. has a 52-week low of $14.88 and a 52-week high of $47.37.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $320.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.07 million. Hancock Whitney had a negative net margin of 4.01% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.06 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Hancock Whitney Co. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.93%.

HWC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $42.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hancock Whitney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

