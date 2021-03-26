American International Group Inc. Has $7.56 Million Holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

American International Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,964 shares during the period. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $7,564,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AJG. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David S. Johnson sold 420 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.02, for a total transaction of $52,088.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 45,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,694,750.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $50,797.76. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 35,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,347,482.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,191 shares of company stock worth $847,537 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AJG. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $120.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.53.

NYSE AJG opened at $124.96 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $24.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.32, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $115.25. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a twelve month low of $73.66 and a twelve month high of $129.12.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is 52.60%.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

