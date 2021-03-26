Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Position Reduced by American International Group Inc.

American International Group Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 56,278 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,021 shares during the quarter. American International Group Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $7,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,883,966 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $380,454,000 after acquiring an additional 199,579 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 51.9% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 915,596 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $104,982,000 after acquiring an additional 312,707 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 230,759 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $30,442,000 after acquiring an additional 51,968 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 147,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,490,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 220.4% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 99,120 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $13,076,000 after acquiring an additional 68,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CBRL stock opened at $167.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.32 and a fifty-two week high of $175.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $158.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $137.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 42.31 and a beta of 1.39.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.10). Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 3.54% and a net margin of 3.92%. The firm had revenue of $677.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $676.88 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on CBRL. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $165.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Truist cut shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $145.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $132.00 target price (down from $136.00) on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.80.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, seasonal gifts, apparel, toys, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as various candies, preserves, and other food items.

