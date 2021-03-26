Janus Henderson Group PLC Cuts Position in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

Janus Henderson Group PLC decreased its holdings in Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 985,853 shares of the company’s stock after selling 117,676 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $93,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 4.0% during the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 2.7% during the third quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 54,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Globe Life by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total transaction of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,039.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total transaction of $1,308,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 728,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,269,910.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669. 3.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GL shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $109.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Globe Life from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Globe Life from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Globe Life presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

Globe Life stock opened at $98.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $96.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. Globe Life Inc. has a 12 month low of $62.75 and a 12 month high of $102.25.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Globe Life had a net margin of 15.38% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.70 earnings per share.

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

