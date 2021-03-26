11,949 Shares in Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) Purchased by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIRM) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 11,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,689,000 after acquiring an additional 132,920 shares in the last quarter. AXA S.A. boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 227,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,393,000 after purchasing an additional 60,950 shares in the last quarter. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,183,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals by 51.9% in the 4th quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 69,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 23,625 shares in the last quarter. 72.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mirum Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of MIRM opened at $18.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $556.08 million, a PE ratio of -5.31 and a beta of 2.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.48. Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.46 and a 1-year high of $27.43.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MIRM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by ($0.70). Research analysts expect that Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Mirum Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on shares of Mirum Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Mirum Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

Mirum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Mirum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of a late-stage pipeline of novel therapies for debilitating liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is maralixibat, an investigational oral drug that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis disease, as well as for the treatment of Alagille syndrome and biliary atresia disease.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mirum Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.