11,260 Shares in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Acquired by Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP

Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 11,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DOC. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 72.9% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have commented on DOC. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.70.

Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $17.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 40.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a twelve month low of $12.33 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.80 and a 200-day moving average of $17.83.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.18). Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 3.37%. Equities analysts anticipate that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 31st. Physicians Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 92.93%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

