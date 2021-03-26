Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Sold by Overbrook Management Corp

Overbrook Management Corp trimmed its position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 35.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,504 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 1,901 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for approximately 2.8% of Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Overbrook Management Corp’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $11,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,046.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,889.15 and a 52 week high of $3,552.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3,161.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $3,173.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 24.49%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMZN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. MKM Partners increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,750.00 to $3,975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $3,650.00 to $4,000.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,924.51.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 314 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,166.01, for a total transaction of $994,127.14. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,395,895.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,673 shares of company stock valued at $5,445,546. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

