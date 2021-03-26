Engineers Gate Manager LP Sells 79,931 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Engineers Gate Manager LP decreased its position in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 88.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,946 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 79,931 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Workday were worth $2,623,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Workday in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 218,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.59, for a total value of $50,007,034.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 6,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.55, for a total value of $1,542,310.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 357,741 shares of company stock valued at $85,032,385. 26.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Workday from $251.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Workday from $265.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Workday from $280.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $263.22.

NASDAQ WDAY opened at $246.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a PE ratio of -131.63 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Workday, Inc. has a 12 month low of $115.50 and a 12 month high of $282.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $258.35 and a 200-day moving average of $232.19.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 10.56% and a negative net margin of 10.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Workday

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

