Engineers Gate Manager LP Invests $2.58 Million in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 15,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,582,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNA. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Snap-on by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 14,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Snap-on by 13.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Snap-on by 39.8% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,273,000 after purchasing an additional 4,395 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Snap-on by 0.5% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 32,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,723,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Snap-on by 1,213.3% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 33,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,869,000 after buying an additional 30,576 shares during the last quarter. 91.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Thomas J. Ward sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.15, for a total transaction of $4,224,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,385,124.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Timothy L. Chambers sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.25, for a total transaction of $1,141,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 16,453 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,130,183.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,033 shares of company stock worth $8,247,915 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $224.26 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $204.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $175.45. The firm has a market cap of $12.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.63. Snap-on Incorporated has a one year low of $94.00 and a one year high of $229.14.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $3.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.89. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 16.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $942.78 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.08 earnings per share. Snap-on’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Snap-on Incorporated will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $1.23 per share. This represents a $4.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Snap-on’s payout ratio is 40.13%.

Snap-on Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

