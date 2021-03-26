Engineers Gate Manager LP Boosts Stock Position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 1,043.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,519 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $2,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LANC. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 208,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,252,000 after buying an additional 736 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Lancaster Colony during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,965,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Lancaster Colony by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Lancaster Colony by 38.0% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 8,303 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lancaster Colony by 825.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.64% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lancaster Colony from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th.

NASDAQ:LANC opened at $180.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.34 and a beta of 0.25. Lancaster Colony Co. has a twelve month low of $116.86 and a twelve month high of $188.24. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $181.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.66.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $375.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.97 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 16.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lancaster Colony Co. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 8th. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.85%.

In related news, SVP David S. Nagle sold 1,623 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.53, for a total value of $299,492.19. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 2,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $437,520.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 31.70% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Profile

Lancaster Colony Corporation manufactures and markets specialty food products for the retail and foodservice markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. It offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's; frozen mini stuffed bagels under the Bantam Bagels; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Simply 60, Cardini's, Tastefully Dressed, and Girard's; and vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand names.

