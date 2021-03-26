Engineers Gate Manager LP Buys 19,565 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 45.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,472 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,565 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in CF Industries by 260.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries in the third quarter worth about $134,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David P. Hopkins sold 6,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.74, for a total transaction of $309,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 29,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,502,614.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised CF Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised CF Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on CF Industries in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on CF Industries from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.79.

NYSE:CF opened at $45.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.05 and a 1 year high of $51.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.96. The company has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.24, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.29. CF Industries had a return on equity of 5.14% and a net margin of 7.00%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $984.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. CF Industries’s payout ratio is 62.18%.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

