Engineers Gate Manager LP Grows Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 21.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,497 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,481 shares during the quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,339,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 102.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 10,010.0% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Conagra Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 2,337.7% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. 82.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CAG opened at $37.88 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $35.47 and its 200 day moving average is $35.62. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $39.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.51 billion, a PE ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.07. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 9.67%. The company had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. Conagra Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Conagra Brands news, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 24,340 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $912,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 80,681 shares in the company, valued at $3,025,537.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Thomas M. Mcgough sold 45,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total value of $1,714,533.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 102,001 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,830,137.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

CAG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Conagra Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Conagra Brands in a research note on Friday, January 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.22.

About Conagra Brands

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer packaged goods food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

